KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|111.40
Demonstrates KBL Merger Corp. IV and Trinity Merger Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. KBL Merger Corp. IV’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Trinity Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both KBL Merger Corp. IV and Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 12.42% and 71.05% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV’s stock price has bigger growth than Trinity Merger Corp.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Trinity Merger Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.
