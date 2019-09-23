KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40

Demonstrates KBL Merger Corp. IV and Trinity Merger Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. KBL Merger Corp. IV’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Trinity Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both KBL Merger Corp. IV and Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 12.42% and 71.05% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV’s stock price has bigger growth than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Trinity Merger Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.