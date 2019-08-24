KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) Comparing side by side

We are comparing KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see KBL Merger Corp. IV and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of KBL Merger Corp. IV is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares and 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has stronger performance than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.