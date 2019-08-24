KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) Comparing side by side

We are comparing KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
In table 1 we can see KBL Merger Corp. IV and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of KBL Merger Corp. IV is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares and 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.39%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.61%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has stronger performance than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
