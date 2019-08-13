KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) Comparison side by side

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33 PICO Holdings Inc. 11 7.04 N/A 0.30 33.97

Demonstrates KBL Merger Corp. IV and PICO Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. KBL Merger Corp. IV has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than PICO Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us KBL Merger Corp. IV and PICO Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1% PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01% PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV’s stock price has smaller growth than PICO Holdings Inc.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats KBL Merger Corp. IV on 6 of the 9 factors.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.