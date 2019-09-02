KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33 B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has KBL Merger Corp. IV and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1% B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KBL Merger Corp. IV and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.42% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01% B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has stronger performance than B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 6 of the 7 factors B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.