KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)

Since KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for KBL Merger Corp. IV and Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has KBL Merger Corp. IV and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both KBL Merger Corp. IV and Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 87.09% and 41.88% respectively. Insiders owned 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has weaker performance than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 3 of the 4 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp.