KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)

Since KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for KBL Merger Corp. IV and Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has KBL Merger Corp. IV and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both KBL Merger Corp. IV and Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 87.09% and 41.88% respectively. Insiders owned 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.48%
|0.87%
|2.56%
|5.91%
|0%
|4.31%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has weaker performance than Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 3 of the 4 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.