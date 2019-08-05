KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR)

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both KBL Merger Corp. IV and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.09% and 38.92% respectively. About 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has 20% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% Tiberius Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.2% 2% 5.48% 0% 4.08%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has weaker performance than Tiberius Acquisition Corporation

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 3 of the 4 factors Tiberius Acquisition Corporation.

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.