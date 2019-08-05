KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR)

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both KBL Merger Corp. IV and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.09% and 38.92% respectively. About 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has 20% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.2%
|2%
|5.48%
|0%
|4.08%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has weaker performance than Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 3 of the 4 factors Tiberius Acquisition Corporation.
Tiberius Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.