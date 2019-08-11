KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)

We are contrasting KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see KBL Merger Corp. IV and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both KBL Merger Corp. IV and South Mountain Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 87.09% and 0% respectively. About 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has stronger performance than South Mountain Merger Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats South Mountain Merger Corp.
