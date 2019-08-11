KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)

We are contrasting KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see KBL Merger Corp. IV and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both KBL Merger Corp. IV and South Mountain Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 87.09% and 0% respectively. About 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has stronger performance than South Mountain Merger Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats South Mountain Merger Corp.