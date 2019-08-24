KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU)

We will be comparing the differences between KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and Opes Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us KBL Merger Corp. IV and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both KBL Merger Corp. IV and Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 87.09% and 17.39% respectively. 33.36% are KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has stronger performance than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Opes Acquisition Corp.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.