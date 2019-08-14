KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU)

We are comparing KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for KBL Merger Corp. IV and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
KBL Merger Corp. IV and Greenland Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.09% and 27.84%. KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share owned by insiders are 33.36%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.47%
|-0.68%
|2.73%
|0%
|0%
|2.49%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV was more bullish than Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.