KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU)

We are comparing KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for KBL Merger Corp. IV and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KBL Merger Corp. IV and Greenland Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.09% and 27.84%. KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share owned by insiders are 33.36%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV was more bullish than Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.