KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share owned by insiders are 33.36%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has stronger performance than Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 4 of the 4 factors Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
