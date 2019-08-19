KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share owned by insiders are 33.36%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has stronger performance than Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 4 of the 4 factors Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.