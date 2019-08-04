KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates KBL Merger Corp. IV and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has KBL Merger Corp. IV and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares and 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares. About 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV’s stock price has bigger growth than DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats DD3 Acquisition Corp.