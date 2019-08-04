KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates KBL Merger Corp. IV and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has KBL Merger Corp. IV and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares and 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares. About 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV’s stock price has bigger growth than DD3 Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats DD3 Acquisition Corp.
