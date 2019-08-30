KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
KBL Merger Corp. IV and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.09% and 50.55%. 33.36% are KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.29%
|0.98%
|6.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.84%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has weaker performance than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
