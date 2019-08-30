KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KBL Merger Corp. IV and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.09% and 50.55%. 33.36% are KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has weaker performance than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.