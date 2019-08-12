KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KBL Merger Corp. IV and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 87.09% and 63.3% respectively. KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share owned by insiders are 33.36%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has weaker performance than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 3 of the 5 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.