KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both KBL Merger Corp. IV and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 87.09% and 63.3% respectively. KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share owned by insiders are 33.36%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.67%
|1.95%
|3.99%
|5.12%
|4.7%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has weaker performance than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 3 of the 5 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
