KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for KBL Merger Corp. IV and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than KBL Merger Corp. IV. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. KBL Merger Corp. IV’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Sentinel Energy Services Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us KBL Merger Corp. IV and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 24.78% are Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has stronger performance than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 5 of the 6 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.