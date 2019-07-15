KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) Comparison side by side

Since KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|148.86
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights KBL Merger Corp. IV and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us KBL Merger Corp. IV and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors while 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.77%
|1.36%
|3.17%
|5.47%
|0%
|2.16%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.1%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has 2.16% stronger performance while RMG Acquisition Corp. has -0.1% weaker performance.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 4 of the 4 factors RMG Acquisition Corp.
