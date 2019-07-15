KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) Comparison side by side

Since KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 148.86 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights KBL Merger Corp. IV and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us KBL Merger Corp. IV and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors while 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.77% 1.36% 3.17% 5.47% 0% 2.16% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.1%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has 2.16% stronger performance while RMG Acquisition Corp. has -0.1% weaker performance.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 4 of the 4 factors RMG Acquisition Corp.