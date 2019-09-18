KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Comparison side by side

Both KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 Ranpak Holdings Corp. 9 -87.96 N/A -0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has 3.14% stronger performance while Ranpak Holdings Corp. has -34.8% weaker performance.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Ranpak Holdings Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.