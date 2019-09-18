KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Comparison side by side

Both KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|9
|-87.96
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and Ranpak Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|-9.17%
|-30.13%
|-36.38%
|-34.99%
|0%
|-34.8%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has 3.14% stronger performance while Ranpak Holdings Corp. has -34.8% weaker performance.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Ranpak Holdings Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.