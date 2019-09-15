KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates KBL Merger Corp. IV and New Frontier Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us KBL Merger Corp. IV and New Frontier Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares are held by institutional investors while 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 33.36% are KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has weaker performance than New Frontier Corporation

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats New Frontier Corporation.