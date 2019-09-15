KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
|New Frontier Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates KBL Merger Corp. IV and New Frontier Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us KBL Merger Corp. IV and New Frontier Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares are held by institutional investors while 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 33.36% are KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.69%
|1.23%
|2.82%
|5.14%
|0%
|4.29%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has weaker performance than New Frontier Corporation
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats New Frontier Corporation.
