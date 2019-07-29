KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) Comparison side by side

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 148.86 Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 98.37

In table 1 we can see KBL Merger Corp. IV and Leo Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Leo Holdings Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to KBL Merger Corp. IV. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. KBL Merger Corp. IV’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Leo Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares are held by institutional investors while 55.82% of Leo Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 33.36% are KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.77% 1.36% 3.17% 5.47% 0% 2.16% Leo Holdings Corp. -0.58% -1.35% 5.03% 0% 0% 5.46%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV was less bullish than Leo Holdings Corp.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 4 of the 6 factors Leo Holdings Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.