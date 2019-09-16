KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides KBL Merger Corp. IV and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
KBL Merger Corp. IV and Insurance Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.09% and 15.53%. Insiders owned 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares. Competitively, 2.77% are Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.77%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has stronger performance than Insurance Acquisition Corp.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
