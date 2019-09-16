KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides KBL Merger Corp. IV and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

KBL Merger Corp. IV and Insurance Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.09% and 15.53%. Insiders owned 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares. Competitively, 2.77% are Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% Insurance Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 2.77%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has stronger performance than Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.