KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates KBL Merger Corp. IV and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has KBL Merger Corp. IV and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KBL Merger Corp. IV and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.09% and 0%. Insiders owned 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV’s stock price has bigger growth than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.