KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) Comparison side by side

Both KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II are owned by institutional investors. About 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|-0.1%
|0.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.98%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV’s stock price has bigger growth than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 4 of the 4 factors Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.
