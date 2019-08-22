KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) Comparison side by side

Both KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II are owned by institutional investors. About 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV’s stock price has bigger growth than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 4 of the 4 factors Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.