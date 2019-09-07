KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) Comparing side by side

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and GX Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both KBL Merger Corp. IV and GX Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 87.09% and 14.7% respectively. 33.36% are KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV had bullish trend while GX Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 4 of the 5 factors GX Acquisition Corp.