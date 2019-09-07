KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) Comparing side by side

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and GX Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both KBL Merger Corp. IV and GX Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 87.09% and 14.7% respectively. 33.36% are KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.2%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV had bullish trend while GX Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 4 of the 5 factors GX Acquisition Corp.
