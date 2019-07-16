KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|148.86
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates KBL Merger Corp. IV and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares and 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.77%
|1.36%
|3.17%
|5.47%
|0%
|2.16%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.1%
|0.88%
|1.78%
|0%
|0%
|1.78%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV was more bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 4 of the 4 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.