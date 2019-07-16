KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 148.86 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates KBL Merger Corp. IV and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares and 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.77% 1.36% 3.17% 5.47% 0% 2.16% Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.1% 0.88% 1.78% 0% 0% 1.78%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV was more bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 4 of the 4 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.