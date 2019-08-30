KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) Contrasting side by side

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and Gores Holdings III Inc. Gores Holdings III Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to KBL Merger Corp. IV. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. KBL Merger Corp. IV’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both KBL Merger Corp. IV and Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.09% and 34.79% respectively. About 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV’s stock price has smaller growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Gores Holdings III Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.