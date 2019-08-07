KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) Contrasting side by side

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and Forum Merger II Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has KBL Merger Corp. IV and Forum Merger II Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KBL Merger Corp. IV and Forum Merger II Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.09% and 61.53%. KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share owned by insiders are 33.36%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV was less bullish than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 3 of the 4 factors Forum Merger II Corporation.