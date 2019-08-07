KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) Contrasting side by side

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and Forum Merger II Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has KBL Merger Corp. IV and Forum Merger II Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
KBL Merger Corp. IV and Forum Merger II Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.09% and 61.53%. KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share owned by insiders are 33.36%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV was less bullish than Forum Merger II Corporation.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 3 of the 4 factors Forum Merger II Corporation.
