Kbc Group Nv Trimmed Its Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by $1.98 Million; Shaker Financial Services Increases Stake in Royce Micro (RMT)

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Royce Micro (RMT) by 70.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 197,789 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 478,059 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93 million, up from 280,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Royce Micro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 120,560 shares traded. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 34,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 141,148 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06M, down from 175,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 665,398 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FBHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 116.00 million shares or 0.37% less from 116.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.17% or 254,343 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 18,275 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 75,411 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc reported 155,344 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust accumulated 5,342 shares. Voya Investment Management Lc stated it has 319,874 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 218,084 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kistler owns 1,600 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 119,349 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual accumulated 4,039 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 61,178 shares. 17,500 are owned by Southport Mngmt Limited Liability. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.03% or 24,084 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc holds 600 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 18,230 shares stake.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $138.61M for 13.76 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 19,330 shares to 112,415 shares, valued at $23.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 98,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold RMT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 7.36 million shares or 10.80% more from 6.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Foundation Advisors accumulated 106,570 shares. Twin Focus Prtn Limited accumulated 26,400 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT). Rivernorth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT). 105,689 were accumulated by Jaffetilchin Ltd Com. Fca Tx has invested 1% of its portfolio in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT). Roberts Glore Il accumulated 0.08% or 16,082 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt, a Vermont-based fund reported 3,502 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) for 29,744 shares. Punch & Assoc Investment Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT). Millennium Mngmt Lc has 39,712 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 63,348 shares. Doliver Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT). Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 70,125 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Pembroke Ltd invested 0.01% in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT).

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $192.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (NYSE:ETW) by 91,447 shares to 238,611 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Secs Corp (NYSEMKT:CET) by 47,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,166 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty All Star Equity Fd (USA).