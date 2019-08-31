Kbc Group Nv Stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Decreased by $20.25 Million; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Silver Point Capital LP Trimmed Stake by $79.51 Million as Stock Rose

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08 million, down from 26.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 3.55M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 77.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 217,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 61,850 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, down from 279,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $99.89. About 1.88M shares traded or 14.86% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Pats, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France — and More Likely to See Data Transfer as a Threat; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jackson Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.29% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Fifth Third State Bank reported 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 421,000 shares. Uss Inv Mgmt Limited holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 2.18 million shares. Van Eck Corporation holds 7,034 shares. Amer Registered Inv Advisor Inc accumulated 13,975 shares. 246,090 are held by Epoch Invest Partners. Torray Limited Liability Corp reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can accumulated 474,778 shares. National Bank Of The West holds 2,695 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 0.09% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Glenmede Com Na has invested 0.19% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 113,051 were reported by Natixis Lp. Covington has 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 958 shares. Primecap Management Company Ca, a California-based fund reported 8.93 million shares.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 8,420 shares to 35,788 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 279,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). The New York-based Hg Vora Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 20.8% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Redwood Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.07% stake. Janney Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 50,716 shares. 447,976 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Company. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.59 million shares. Kj Harrison And Prns Incorporated owns 115,000 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt holds 375,000 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 32,977 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 50,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cleararc Cap Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Marathon Asset Ltd Partnership reported 1.88 million shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 953,013 shares. Principal Financial Gru Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).