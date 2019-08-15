Kbc Group Nv Raised Its Jabil (JBL) Stake by $1.60 Million; Shares Rose; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Boosted Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 43.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 61,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 202,203 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 140,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.98. About 283,759 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 38c; 29/03/2018 – Jabil Vice President John Dulchinos to Keynote at Inaugural Robotics Summit & Showcase; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q NET REV. $5.3B, EST. $4.89B; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 55c; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Dividend of 8c; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital Strategy Practice; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES IN MANUFACTURING SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 25/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE APRIL 24, 2018

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 72.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 82,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 195,561 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, up from 113,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $71.53. About 2.57 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM HAS PARTNERED WITH CHINESE COS. FOR YRS; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS TENDERED ABOUT $177.1M OF FOUR SERIES NOTES; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Said on Track for Qualcomm Majority Amid Delay on Vote; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Executives to Get Severance If They’re Fired After Sale; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNlC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –6th Update; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Faces CFIUS Review of Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video); 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 50,738 shares. Capital Int stated it has 29.09 million shares. New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.26% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cadence Mngmt Ltd reported 0.25% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Westwood Hldgs Group Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Camelot Portfolios Llc reported 11,204 shares stake. Research Glob Invsts holds 0.55% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 30.31M shares. 168,815 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny. 9,320 were accumulated by Indiana & Invest Mgmt. House Ltd Liability Corporation owns 102,238 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs holds 0.01% or 275 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mason Street Advsr reported 0.2% stake.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontline Ltd by 136,892 shares to 3.29M shares, valued at $21.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 51,345 shares to 71,531 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 9,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,607 shares, and cut its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).