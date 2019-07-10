Kbc Group Nv Raised By $12.24 Million Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake; Capwealth Advisors Trimmed Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Stake

Kbc Group Nv increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 70.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kbc Group Nv acquired 34,369 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Kbc Group Nv holds 83,355 shares with $29.72 million value, up from 48,986 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $166.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $380.37. About 2.91 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Expands Growth In International Markets; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH SAYS EXPECTS CO TO BURN CASH TO FUND CONTENT ACQUISITION FOR MANY YEARS; 27/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: BREAKING: Quebec government releases balanced budget plan, increasing education spending by 5%, health by; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX REVERSES, DOWN 1 PCT IN EXTENDED TRADE AFTER QUARTERLY REPORT; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions. $NFLX; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 13/04/2018 – The Alienist, Netflix – Sherlock meets Jack the Ripper with a touch of Hannibal Lecter; 19/05/2018 – Decider: Netflix Is Still Nabbing More And More Subscribers Each Quarter

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) stake by 9.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 9,073 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Capwealth Advisors Llc holds 82,170 shares with $5.34 million value, down from 91,243 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc Com now has $85.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $67.11. About 1.09M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. Sweeney Anne M also sold $2.74M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, February 12. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider HASTINGS REED sold $22.29M.

Kbc Group Nv decreased Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 126,861 shares to 357,633 valued at $15.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) stake by 9,450 shares and now owns 180,527 shares. Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 88,324 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). D L Carlson Inc owns 12,374 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 570,305 shares. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3.24 million shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe holds 601 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 383 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 855 shares. Pittenger And Anderson reported 0.42% stake. Blackrock has invested 0.42% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company has 62,287 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 1,687 are held by Private Trust Na. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc owns 367 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Among 20 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Netflix had 36 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. Wolfe Research initiated Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Friday, January 18 with “Strong Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $358 target. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, January 11. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $430 target in Friday, January 11 report. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 16. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, January 18. The company was maintained on Friday, January 18 by Pivotal Research.

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased Dowdupont Inc Com stake by 62,332 shares to 361,440 valued at $19.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) stake by 114,389 shares and now owns 1.91 million shares. Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Strum & Towne owns 36,334 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. 38,427 were accumulated by Brookmont Cap Mgmt. West Coast Financial Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,161 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Limited Liability Corporation has 0.33% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 131,000 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership owns 132,600 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 214,363 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd holds 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 7,099 shares. 56,754 were accumulated by Lipe Dalton. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) accumulated 1,035 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hallmark Cap owns 0.21% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 28,970 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Convergence Investment Prns Limited accumulated 0.44% or 31,311 shares. Aimz Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 54,102 shares. Inr Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 186 shares. Stanley invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).