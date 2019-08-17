Kbc Group Nv Position in Pulte Group (PHM) Has Lowered by $2.48 Million as Market Value Rose; Luminus Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by $42.95 Million as Stock Declined

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 38.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 5.97M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.72 million, up from 4.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 4.48 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 59.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 91,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 62,682 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 154,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $32.07. About 2.42 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 49,150 shares to 17,750 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 3.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $173,524 activity.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) by 22,145 shares to 99,023 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN) by 53,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $259.39 million for 8.91 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.