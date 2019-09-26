Kbc Group Nv Position in Extra Space Storage (EXR) Has Cut by $432,692 as Stock Rose; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Narwhal Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 4,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 15,675 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, down from 19,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $118. About 423,641 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 4,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 63,517 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.34M, up from 59,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $82.53. About 1.66M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Abbott (ABT) Announces FDA Approves its “Low Dose,” Recharge-Free Spinal Cord Stimulation System for People Living with Chronic Pain – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott launches study of TriClip for tricuspid regurgitation – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abbott teams up with Sanofi in diabetes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $483.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12,625 shares to 27,935 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 118,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,141 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdings stated it has 366,671 shares. Summit Strategies Inc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 7,661 shares. Fragasso Group Inc Inc reported 5,124 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa accumulated 6,379 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Hillsdale Invest Management Inc holds 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 760 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Aristotle Cap Lc owns 81,297 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Tru owns 0.88% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 52,679 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt Company has invested 0.36% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Texas-based Fayez Sarofim & has invested 1.62% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mengis Capital invested in 0.16% or 6,159 shares. Motco reported 3,403 shares. The New York-based Stralem & Com has invested 2.85% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Zuckerman Investment Grp Llc invested 1.39% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bollard Gp Limited Liability invested 0.48% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.2 per share. EXR’s profit will be $159.36 million for 23.79 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 4,889 shares to 10,111 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 32,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).