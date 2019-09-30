Kbc Group Nv Maintains Stake in Curtiss Wright (CW); As Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Rose, Holder Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk LTD Has Cut by $3.17 Million Its Position

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 86.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd sold 83,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 12,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $485,000, down from 95,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.33. About 20.44M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 22.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 3,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The institutional investor held 19,995 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, up from 16,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $130.06. About 52,946 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 M Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – ENGINEERING AND MANUFACTURING WILL COMMENCE IN 2018 AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH AT LEAST 2022; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT TO UTILIZE $50M IN REPATRIATED FOREIGN CASH TO; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright To Utilize $50 Million In Repatriated Foreign Cash To Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.41B-$2.45B

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 65,412 shares to 676,710 shares, valued at $31.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 35,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,636 shares, and cut its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold CW shares while 107 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.92 million shares or 0.87% more from 31.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Services Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 37,885 shares. Moreover, Zacks Invest Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Mackay Shields Lc holds 7,015 shares. 13 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Gradient Invs Ltd Com holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invs Lc invested 0.01% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Savant Ltd Com accumulated 1,675 shares. Invesco reported 0.01% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Stifel Fincl invested in 9,454 shares or 0% of the stock. Gw Henssler And Associates holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 3,400 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 20,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Macquarie Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,043 shares.

