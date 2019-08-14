Kbc Group Nv Maintains Stake in Carnival (CCL); Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $1.77 Million

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 22,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 351,915 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.85M, up from 329,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 3.15M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Idaho Department of Labor Job Carnival; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences; 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 4,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,750 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, down from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.86. About 3.65 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X; 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS DEAL WITH EMBRAER IS NOT SOMETHING THE COMPANY “MUST DO”; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Crowdsources Employee Ideas for $100 Million Tax Reform Investment; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 130,240 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 171,178 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Crawford Invest Counsel invested in 20,717 shares. Freestone Ltd Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,779 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Incorporated Ltd reported 0.28% stake. Gruss & Co holds 5.99% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,000 shares. Allen Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,428 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 53,864 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 1.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dakota Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation reported 435,086 shares stake. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Com Dc holds 3,524 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Round Table Serv Limited Liability owns 959 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 95 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.53 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 16,097 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 1.81 million shares. Ally Inc owns 18,000 shares. Wright Ser has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Everence Cap Management Incorporated owns 0.19% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 21,234 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 1.64 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 2,973 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 95 shares. 6,091 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. New York-based Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.88% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Endurance Wealth reported 100 shares. Citizens Northern Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,298 shares. Voya owns 178,654 shares. M&T Bancorp Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 441,482 are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins The.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 1,487 shares to 4,527 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 38,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,167 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).