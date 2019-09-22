Kbc Group Nv Lowered Its Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Position as Shares Rose; As Transportador Gas Sur (TGS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Carmignac Gestion Has Decreased Its Position

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 144,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 53,939 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 198,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 794,102 shares traded or 6.30% up from the average. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q EPS 34C; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 25/04/2018 – ComScore: Paramount Pictures Subscribes to TDS Distribution Software; 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – JAMES W. BUTMAN ELECTED TO TDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Transportador Gas Sur (TGS) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 123,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 50.97% . The institutional investor held 279,440 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04 million, down from 403,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Transportador Gas Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 416,699 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Tgs’s $ 500 Million Proposed Notes; Stable Outlook; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – FITCH RATES TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS INTERNACIONAL’S PROPOSED; 13/03/2018 TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s Proposed Issuance ‘BBB(EXP)’; 16/04/2018 – TGS Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 11/05/2018 – FITCH RATES NOVA TRANSPORTADORA DO SUDESTE SA’S PROPOSED; 19/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Commences Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 9.625% Notes Due 2020; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Transportadora de Gas del Peru

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 182,371 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $8.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bitauto Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 292,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF).

Analysts await Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 93.75% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.16 per share. TGS’s profit will be $1.55M for 210.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -98.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Our Take On TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA’s (OB:TGS) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Medicines Company (MDCO)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transportadora De Gas Del Sur S.A. – A High-Yielding Gem? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2013 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold TDS shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 89.84 million shares or 1.89% more from 88.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street reported 8.12M shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 53,939 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.01% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 172,634 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 20,961 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 588,147 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virtu Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Oakbrook Invs stated it has 0.02% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.04% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 24,000 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has 10,560 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gru, Australia-based fund reported 3,704 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 112,670 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.21% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Mirae Asset Invests Ltd holds 30,467 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 14,403 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $124,400 activity.

Analysts await Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 42.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TDS’s profit will be $26.34M for 27.91 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 16,491 shares to 37,152 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 276,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).