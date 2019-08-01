Kbc Group Nv Lowered Its Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holding by $605,205; As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Majedie Asset Management LTD Trimmed Holding by $6.09 Million

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 73,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 110,218 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24M, down from 183,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.81. About 2.76 million shares traded or 31.31% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 4,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 56,936 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, down from 61,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $113.29. About 2.01 million shares traded or 23.40% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FROM ALXN1210 PHASE 3 PNH NAIVE AND SWITCH STUDIES PLANNED IN U.S. AND EU IN MID-2018; 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – OFFER FOR WILSON THERAPEUTICS MADE THROUGH A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Adj EPS $6.60-Adj EPS $6.80; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Represents Low Single Digit Percentage of Worldwide Sales; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ALXN1210 CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL; 11/04/2018 – Alexion buying Swedish biotech for $855 million to broaden rare disease pipeline

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.49 million for 18.14 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 236,245 shares to 273,379 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 12,065 shares to 28,874 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings.