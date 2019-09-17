Kbc Group Nv Lowered Dover (DOV) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Avalon Advisors Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Declined

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 84,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 306,883 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.75M, down from 391,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $98.35. About 72,877 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 40,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.15 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 1.65 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement has 192,600 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc has invested 3.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has 2.59% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 87,418 shares. 24,742 are owned by Lipe And Dalton. 140,000 are owned by American Assets Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 1.66M are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Ckw Financial reported 0.09% stake. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability reported 150,798 shares stake. Sunbelt Secs Inc has 0.98% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 39,355 shares. 68,006 were reported by Boston Research Mgmt. Whittier Company owns 294,646 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 54,462 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.13M shares or 0.52% of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hyman Charles D owns 278,888 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.01 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 32,589 shares to 626,091 shares, valued at $51.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Webster Financial Corp Ct (NYSE:WBS).

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52 million for 16.07 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 69,623 shares to 594,556 shares, valued at $68.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 243,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.