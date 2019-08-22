Kbc Group Nv Lifted Its Realty Income (O) Holding by $1.59 Million; Pecaut & Company Boosted Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) as Stock Price Rose

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 76.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 21,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 50,412 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 28,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.89. About 328,160 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.64. About 844,756 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 5.64M shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 151,055 shares stake. Valley Advisers reported 380 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Us Bank & Trust De has 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 74,917 shares. Benedict accumulated 21,844 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability Corporation, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.63 million shares. The California-based Santa Barbara Asset Ltd has invested 2.2% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Company holds 40,593 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia owns 57,744 shares. Kcm Invest Llc holds 201,446 shares. S R Schill & Assocs has 10,195 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 168,002 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division accumulated 22,730 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Hartford Mgmt has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 6,777 shares to 34,013 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 42,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,479 shares, and cut its stake in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN).

