Kbc Group Nv Increases Stake in Materion (MTRN); Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Patten & Patten Increased Its Position

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Materion Corp (MTRN) by 41.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 5,607 shares as the company's stock rose 6.88% . The institutional investor held 19,118 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 13,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Materion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 84,811 shares traded. Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) has risen 1.27% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending.

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 7,766 shares as the company's stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 294,747 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91M, up from 286,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 10.34 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trade War Updates, CSCO Preview & Time to Buy RH Stock | Free Lunch – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks With Great Trade Setups Right Now – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Eu by 5,525 shares to 8,140 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc Memb (NYSE:MIC) by 29,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,944 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 27,804 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $103.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 302,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,291 shares, and cut its stake in Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO).