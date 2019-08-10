Kbc Group Nv Increases Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB); Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose While Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Position

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 22,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 100,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.42 million, up from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 68.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 103,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 255,334 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.47 million, up from 151,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 2.30M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 52,233 shares to 32,020 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 56,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,425 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

