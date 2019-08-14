Kbc Group Nv Increased Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holding; Integre Asset Management Upped Its Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Stake by $1.05 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 59.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 24,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The institutional investor held 66,158 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 41,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 5.44 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q EPS 10c; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Rev $615.4M; 25/05/2018 – Semiconductor Leaders Agree on Global Policy Agenda; 18/05/2018 – Kalray hires Allegra Finance to advise on Euronext IPO – CEO; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 479.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 30,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 37,334 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $33.25. About 30,040 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 6,195 shares to 14,248 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 3,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,723 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 33,649 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stanley reported 15,047 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 17,635 were accumulated by Zacks Invest Mngmt. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.01% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 92,480 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 302,700 are owned by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co. 137,325 are held by Confluence Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability. Navellier And Assoc accumulated 20,856 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). White Pine Capital Llc holds 21,365 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 7,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 120,222 are held by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. New York-based Amer Gru Inc Inc has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1,463 shares stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 470 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,490 activity.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 2,709 shares to 13,850 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,564 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

