Kbc Group Nv Increased Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position; Infosys Limited American Depositary Shares (INFY) SI Decreased By 11.59%

Infosys Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:INFY) had a decrease of 11.59% in short interest. INFY’s SI was 90.56M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.59% from 102.43M shares previously. With 11.51M avg volume, 8 days are for Infosys Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:INFY)’s short sellers to cover INFY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 6.92 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS – REVENUE PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE WAS STABLE DURING THE YEAR AS THE BENEFITS OF AUTOMATION AND NEWER SERVICES KICKED IN; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS IDENTIFIES INR104B TO BE PAID TO SHRHOLDERS IN FY19; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Acquire Creative and Consumer Insight Agency Wongdoody; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS INFOSYS FINACLE PIONEERS BLOCKCHAIN-BASED TRADE NETWORK IN INDIA IN CONSORTIUM WITH SEVEN LEADING BANKS; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Hindustan Times: Infosys learns from Vishal Sikka spat, leaves no room for conflict in contract for new CEO; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS CO. NOT NAMED BY CBI IN FIRST INFORMATION REPORT; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS DOWN FROM BOARD

Kbc Group Nv increased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 98.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kbc Group Nv acquired 21,978 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 4.26%. The Kbc Group Nv holds 44,185 shares with $3.97 million value, up from 22,207 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $19.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.70% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $101.65. About 1.51 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 2,309 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.12% or 23,411 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 287,400 shares. Fdx Advsrs accumulated 2,871 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 107,751 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp stated it has 6,744 shares. Korea, a Korea-based fund reported 156,500 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And stated it has 756 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Montgomery Inv Management Inc holds 3,498 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Llc, California-based fund reported 604 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 26,975 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 3,992 shares. D E Shaw And Company invested in 223,238 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New York-based Int Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Kbc Group Nv decreased O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 27,571 shares to 68,466 valued at $25.29 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) stake by 16,348 shares and now owns 268,958 shares. American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $10000 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is -0.15% below currents $101.65 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 6 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) on Thursday, August 22 to “Outperform” rating.