Kbc Group Nv Increased Its Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Holding by $1.30 Million as Shares Rose; Polen Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by $5.44 Million

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 17,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $496.14 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $273.46. About 634,963 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Receives Approval in China; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 22/05/2018 – Phase 3 Studies Show Promise for Sanofi-Regeneron Asthma Drug; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECT U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR DIABETIC RETINOPATHY LATER THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 58.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 26,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 71,815 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, up from 45,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 180,374 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold TRNO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.04 million shares or 4.24% more from 60.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tcw Grp holds 12,977 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar has 0.06% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd holds 17,872 shares. 87,804 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of America De. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 10,450 shares. Laurion Cap Lp owns 0.01% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 23,709 shares. Cwm Llc owns 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 640 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 190,985 shares. Victory Cap Management Inc owns 85,950 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 68,008 are held by Millennium Ltd Com. Utd Finance Advisers Llc holds 8,106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 99,342 were reported by Ajo Ltd Partnership. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 327,255 shares. Fmr reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny accumulated 35,287 shares.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 86,346 shares to 5,687 shares, valued at $153,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 30,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,450 shares, and cut its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $20.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 34,037 shares to 149,054 shares, valued at $22.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 213,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $5.1 per share. REGN’s profit will be $563.44 million for 13.33 P/E if the $5.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual earnings per share reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Pcl has 0.04% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 191,582 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1,303 shares stake. Private Advisor Gru accumulated 3,137 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 0.67% or 17,165 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 31,819 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1,300 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.08% or 134,679 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Financial Grp holds 0.08% or 2,951 shares. Putnam Invests Lc has invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 149,382 shares. Etrade Management Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Ftb Advisors holds 630 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Mgmt invested in 1,320 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Com has 0.18% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $48.61 million activity.