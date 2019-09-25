Kbc Group Nv Increased Its Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by $6.55 Million as Shares Rose; As Koninklijke Philips Nv (PHG) Market Value Rose, Beddow Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips Nv (PHG) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 27,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The hedge fund held 159,736 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.96 million, down from 187,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.55. About 329,712 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 06/03/2018 – Northwell Health improves patient care and satisfaction with Philips integrated patient monitoring solutions; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 11/04/2018 - HEDGE FUND CIAM SAYS DISAPPOINTED AT AHOLD BOARD'S ATTITUDE AND WILL NOW CONSIDER OPTIONS; 15/03/2018 - Philips showcases digital pathology system for clinical use and advanced imaging analytics[1] to transform pathology services a; 17/04/2018 - FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Brilliance Big Bore (Radiology) - Model no. 728244, Computed Tomography X-Ray; 16/05/2018 - REG-Philips Lighting is now Signify; 11/04/2018 - Ahold Delhaize rejects calls for shareholder vote on takeover defence; 26/04/2018 - Philips Lighting: Aim For Positive Comparable Sales Growth in Full-Year; 15/05/2018 - Philips Lighting Shareholders Approve Name Change to Signify NV; 12/03/2018 - Ahold Delhaize successfully priced a dual tranche debt offering of fixed rate notes and floating rate notes for a total amount of €800 million

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 107.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 58,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 113,007 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.76M, up from 54,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $111.45. About 814,364 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timucuan Asset Management Fl owns 1.01 million shares. Citigroup Inc holds 649,532 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 9,627 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Cambridge Co has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2,036 shares. 35,966 are held by Advsr Asset Inc. Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 0.96% or 663,062 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 1.82 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial holds 0.2% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 674,104 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 167,103 shares stake. Huntington National Bank invested in 387,191 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs owns 0.71% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 223,530 shares. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has invested 0.21% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). First Amer Bancorp reported 10,806 shares. Page Arthur B holds 2.89% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 31,325 shares.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 235,609 shares to 340,385 shares, valued at $13.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 39,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,307 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).