Kbc Group Nv Increased Its Equinix (EQIX) Stake by $8.32 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Bankunited (BKU) Holder Advisors Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $409,860 as Market Value Declined

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bankunited Inc (BKU) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 12,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 107,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64 million, down from 120,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bankunited Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 548,148 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 12.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 33.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 16,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 65,198 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.88 million, up from 48,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $576.62. About 239,433 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Near-Term Outlook for Retail REIT Stocks Looks Bleak – Nasdaq” on January 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Chimera Investment Is a Top 10 REIT Stock With 10.66% Yield (CIM) – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2018. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A REIT Fund Checks Out of Hotels – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Company invested in 0% or 33 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.26 million shares. Honeywell Intl holds 23,813 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 192,450 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Millennium Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1.70 million shares. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 952 shares stake. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company invested in 0.13% or 468,195 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 3,213 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Investors invested 0.39% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Whittier Trust stated it has 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 3,594 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Ltd Company reported 0.76% stake. Thomas White holds 1,406 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL) by 60,776 shares to 42,835 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 130,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,665 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold BKU shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 85.90 million shares or 5.89% less from 91.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Associate Limited Com owns 2.90M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw holds 295,204 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0.03% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Highstreet Asset Inc has invested 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 10,516 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP reported 299,495 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 54,382 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc owns 0.06% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 1.37M shares. Teton Advsrs has invested 0.08% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 38 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 31,784 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York stated it has 15,350 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg reported 122,972 shares stake. Blair William & Il reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “BankUnited, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on April 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “BankUnited Celebrates its 10th Anniversary – Business Wire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “BankUnited Hires Director of Commercial Card Services – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “BankUnited Hires General Counsel – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 10,935 shares to 76,986 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 10,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).