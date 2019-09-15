Kbc Group Nv Increased By $32.75 Million Its Oracle (ORCL) Position; Palestra Capital Management Has Raised Its Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Position

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) stake by 1.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Palestra Capital Management Llc acquired 14,383 shares as Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA)’s stock declined 9.60%. The Palestra Capital Management Llc holds 1.21M shares with $92.41 million value, up from 1.20 million last quarter. Grace W R & Co Del New now has $4.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $69.44. About 584,356 shares traded or 15.37% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA); 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.77, REV VIEW $1.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Kbc Group Nv increased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 30.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kbc Group Nv acquired 584,865 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Kbc Group Nv holds 2.51 million shares with $142.75 million value, up from 1.92M last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $179.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40M shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s Cloud-Computing Sales Climb; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE BOOSTS SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 now certified to run on Cloudera 5

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should W. R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) Shares Have Dropped 34%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace to Present at Credit Suisse 2019 Basic Materials Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Grace licenses UNIPOL PP to new PetroChina plant – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Sunrun, W.R. Grace – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W. R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. $276,160 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares were bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III. The insider 40 North Latitude Fund LP bought 106,608 shares worth $6.89 million. On Friday, August 2 the insider Dockman William C. bought $68,210.

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased Worldpay Inc stake by 767,705 shares to 1.29M valued at $158.50 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 46,235 shares and now owns 924,990 shares. Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Sei holds 92,370 shares. Quantbot Tech LP holds 2,900 shares. Covington reported 0.02% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp holds 0% or 38,084 shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 23,835 shares. Missouri-based Ent Financial Corp has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Soroban Ptnrs LP has invested 3.19% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Paloma Partners owns 24,024 shares. Meyer Handelman has invested 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% or 7,800 shares. The Kentucky-based Cullinan Associates has invested 0.03% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Strs Ohio owns 18,017 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jnba Financial Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

Among 13 analysts covering Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Oracle Corp has $66 highest and $48 lowest target. $58.54’s average target is 8.91% above currents $53.75 stock price. Oracle Corp had 24 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5900 target. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $6000 target in Thursday, September 12 report. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by DZ BANK AG. Wedbush maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, September 12. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5700 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Incorporated accumulated 66,538 shares. 11,403 were reported by Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust. R G Niederhoffer Inc reported 10,100 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10,402 shares. Argi Inv Service Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10,363 shares. Bluecrest Management Limited stated it has 16,221 shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited Co holds 0.47% or 58,669 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 102,621 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jacobs And Ca stated it has 22,337 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cambridge Advsr reported 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Logan Capital holds 0.22% or 65,707 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,441 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Stockton owns 14,109 shares. 4.67 million were accumulated by Marathon Asset Llp.

Kbc Group Nv decreased Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) stake by 12,127 shares to 61,721 valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) stake by 536,740 shares and now owns 360,662 shares. Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) was reduced too.