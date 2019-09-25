Kbc Group Nv Holding in Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Lifted by $2.92 Million; Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $27.45 Million

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 31,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 198,649 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.51 million, up from 167,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Watts Water Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $93. About 241,973 shares traded or 72.37% up from the average. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 14/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Declares Dividend of 21c; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES TODD TRAPP DECIDED TO LEAVE ON APRIL 6; 22/03/2018 – Watts Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at Conference May 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Watts Water Technologies Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTS); 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH + 4%; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water: Louise K. Goeser Elected to Board; 19/03/2018 – Watts Partners with Planet Water Foundation to Bolster Clean Drinking Water Supply for Communities in Need in Puerto Rico; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC WTS.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $85 FROM $83

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 162,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.38M, down from 177,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $861.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.64M shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 24/05/2018 – CloudGate UNO Announces Federated Access Support for Amazon Web Services; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Drops Below Key Level As Loss Accelerates — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue Sleep easy; 16/04/2018 – CNBC reported Amazon Business has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Connolly: Trump blasts Amazon for hurting the postal service. Is that true?; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India; 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vulcan Value Prtn Lc accumulated 273,778 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 22,646 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited accumulated 2,885 shares. Baxter Bros invested in 0.25% or 573 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.45% or 11,366 shares in its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm owns 16,195 shares for 3.65% of their portfolio. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.08% or 11,927 shares. 30 are owned by Fin Advantage Incorporated. Mckinley Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 25,997 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 1.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,350 shares. Moreover, Kames Capital Pcl has 3.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,460 shares. Regent Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scge Mngmt Lp holds 5.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 53,600 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold WTS shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 23.25 million shares or 1.89% more from 22.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 5,227 shares. Moreover, Weik Cap Management has 0.27% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 6,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 6,518 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt has 343,577 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brinker holds 0.02% or 5,273 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 72,665 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd holds 64,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Manchester Capital Mngmt has 11,050 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,166 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 1,128 shares. Systematic Ltd Partnership has 141,984 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 28,114 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fil Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Brown Brothers Harriman And Co has invested 0.04% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). First Interstate Bank has invested 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

