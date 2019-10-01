Kbc Group Nv Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Raised by $310,500; Junto Capital Management LP Decreased Walmart (WMT) Holding by $22.22 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 252,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.17M, up from 250,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115. About 1.52M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 38.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 202,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 323,547 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.75M, down from 525,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $118.68. About 3.16M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev $122.69B; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of MSBAM 2014-C17; 07/05/2018 – WALMART INTRODUCES ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO HELP CURB OPIOID ABUSE AND MISUSE; 07/03/2018 – TSYS: Walmart, Sam’s Club to Implement Advanced AuthControl Payment Solution; 06/05/2018 – Business Std.in: Flipkart-Walmart deal: Billion-dollar gateway to Indian market for Google; 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Releases 2018 Annual Report, Proxy Statement, Global Responsibility Report and Global Ethics and Compliance Program Update; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – NO TERMINATION FEE WOULD BE PAYABLE BY ANY PARTY IF SHARE ISSUANCE AGREEMENT OR SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH FLIPKART WERE TERMINATED; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Takes Control of India’s Flipkart in E-Commerce Gamble; 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 45,207 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated owns 14,722 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.01% or 11,480 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources accumulated 25,185 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 11,467 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Barrett Asset Management Llc owns 700 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Company has 0.31% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 810 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 160,000 shares. Hayek Kallen Management accumulated 50,700 shares or 3.71% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 2,421 shares. Old Financial Bank In accumulated 30,391 shares. 33,634 are owned by First Tru. Moreover, Psagot House Limited has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ameriprise Finance reported 3.34 million shares stake.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 8,265 shares to 114,948 shares, valued at $10.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penn Va Corp New by 72,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,416 shares, and cut its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 3,652 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 5,627 shares in its portfolio. Argi Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 5,071 shares. Front Barnett Ltd holds 0.04% or 2,258 shares. Country Trust State Bank owns 617,034 shares. Millennium Management Ltd owns 0.1% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 4.54 million shares. Strategic Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,309 shares. 28,484 are owned by Ghp Inv. Stadion Money Mngmt Lc accumulated 7,769 shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,491 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Crossvault Management Ltd Liability reported 1.33% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 17,895 were reported by Burke & Herbert Commercial Bank. 45,286 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Ltd Llc. New England Rech And Management Inc holds 0.21% or 2,762 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.47 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.