Kbc Group Nv Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Lifted as Market Valuation Rose; Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Fiduciary Trust Company Boosted Position

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 2,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 37,827 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.58M, up from 35,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $191.35. About 1.17 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 166,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121.95M, up from 945,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $123.68. About 2.55 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 54,283 shares to 84,307 shares, valued at $14.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 210,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 22,603 shares. Smith Salley stated it has 135,958 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mutual Of America Limited Liability Com holds 334,760 shares. Griffin Asset Inc has invested 0.86% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New York-based Howe And Rusling has invested 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wills Finance Group Inc holds 50,258 shares or 3.59% of its portfolio. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 39,278 shares. D Scott Neal Incorporated has 0.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ftb Advisors owns 129,587 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Bartlett And Lc has invested 2.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Robecosam Ag owns 80,743 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 0.97% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 17,330 are held by Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 2,610 shares to 19,624 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,824 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

