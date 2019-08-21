Kbc Group Nv Holding In Duke Energy New (DUK) Was Has Increased; Egerton Capital Uk Llp Increased Its Stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) as Valuation Rose

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 636,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 2.20 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $443.54 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $253.25. About 665,914 shares traded or 16.79% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 81.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 73,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 163,709 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.73M, up from 90,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.24. About 2.49M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 29,672 shares to 163,144 shares, valued at $12.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 119,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU).

