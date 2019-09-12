Kbc Group Nv Has Upped Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $310,500 as Market Valuation Rose; Old National Bancorp Lifted Bank Amer (BAC) Stake

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 252,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.17 million, up from 250,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $112.22. About 2.78 million shares traded or 65.95% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 11,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 356,390 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34 million, up from 344,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.46. About 52.67M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S FRANCISCO BLANCH ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 07/05/2018 – CNN Money: Bank of America is still working with gunmaker Remington; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 09/04/2018 – Brazil’s XP Hires Bank of America’s Luketic as Head of Research; 21/03/2018 – BofA’s Pullback on Margin Loans Followed Sweeping Internal Probe; 26/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decline 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 20/04/2018 – Flows into U.S., EM equities and high-yield bonds show investors still hungry for risk – BAML; 05/05/2018 – Bank of America says the dollar volume of physician mortgages it has issued has increased ninefold between 2008 and 2017; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Falls 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 5,341 shares to 28,886 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 107,915 shares to 132,618 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.